PPP Lawmaker Openly Criticizes Move to Form Unit to Oversee Police

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kwon Eun-hee has openly criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's push to establish a unit within the interior ministry that would oversee the police.
On a local radio program on Tuesday, the police officer-turned-lawmaker said that the establishment of such a division is an attempt to transfer police authority related to personnel appointments, disciplinary action and general management to the interior minister.
Kwon then called the move a destruction of constitutionalism.
This comes as an advisory committee under the minister is expected to recommend the creation of the unit, which would then likely be legally established through revisions to a relevant enforcement ordinance by the Cabinet, a move that would effectively bypass partisan strife.
The three-term lawmaker stressed that the matter should be handled by the National Assembly, and not by the Cabinet, saying that it would be a violation of police neutrality and autonomy as guaranteed by law.
Kwon is the only one of seven incumbent former police officers within the PPP to have openly opposed the unit.