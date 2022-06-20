PPP Lawmaker Openly Criticizes Move to Form Unit to Oversee Police

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kwon Eun-hee has openly criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's push to establish a unit within the interior ministry that would oversee the police.On a local radio program on Tuesday, the police officer-turned-lawmaker said that the establishment of such a division is an attempt to transfer police authority related to personnel appointments, disciplinary action and general management to the interior minister.Kwon then called the move a destruction of constitutionalism.This comes as an advisory committee under the minister is expected to recommend the creation of the unit, which would then likely be legally established through revisions to a relevant enforcement ordinance by the Cabinet, a move that would effectively bypass partisan strife.The three-term lawmaker stressed that the matter should be handled by the National Assembly, and not by the Cabinet, saying that it would be a violation of police neutrality and autonomy as guaranteed by law.Kwon is the only one of seven incumbent former police officers within the PPP to have openly opposed the unit.