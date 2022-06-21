Interior Ministry Moves to Assert Authority over Police

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has announced plans to assert its authority over the police.The plans were announced by the ministry's “police system improvement advisory committee” on Tuesday, which was established by interior minister Lee Sang-min in what he described as a bid to improve the current police-related systems.The plans include expanding the ministry's authority to issue directions to the chief of the National Police Agency and its involvement in the police department's personnel management. The ministry also intends to involve itself in the inspection and discipline of members of the police force.The advisory committee recommended creating a new, affiliated organization devoted to executing the plans.It explained that, according to a wide range of laws including the Constitution and the Police Act, the interior ministry must assume various responsibilities related to the police, such as directing the police chief, managing personnel and consulting on amendments to investigative regulations, but there is currently no organization to carry out those tasks.The move is expected to generate strong opposition from the police.