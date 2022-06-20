PPP Launches Task Force to Probe Death of Fisheries Official by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has launched a task force to investigate the case of a fisheries ministry official shot dead by the North Korean military near the western sea border in September 2020.Holding the first task force meeting on Tuesday, the PPP lashed out at the former Moon Jae-in administration for promoting the claim that the official had tried to defect to the North.The party vowed to examine what the government did during the six hours from the official's seizure to his death and the incineration of his remains by the North.It pressed the opposition party to release related presidential records in order to shed light on how President Moon was briefed at the time and what orders the top office issued.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong vowed to restore the honor of the South Korean citizen by uncovering the truth behind his death. He argued the official suffered two deaths; the first at the hands of the North and second at the hands of the Moon government in the form of a character assassination.Kweon said how and by whom the killing was turned into a defection story must be revealed.In a radio program, lawmaker Ha Tae-keung, who heads the task force, raised allegations of evidence tampering and called for full information disclosure.Floor leader Kweon added that the repatriation of North Korean sailors in 2019 must also be examined. At the time, the two fishermen were suspected of murdering their fellow North Korean sailors before crossing the border into the South, seeking to defect.