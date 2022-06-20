Police Slam Interior Ministry's 'Unilateral Plan' to Expand Control over Police

Photo : YONHAP News

The police are strongly protesting the interior ministry's move to expand its control of the police force.Members of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency held a press conference in front of a government office building in downtown Seoul on Tuesday, claiming that "the interior ministry's unilateral decision to expand control over the police is not in keeping with the times."They added that the move is equivalent to going back in time, noting that the agency has aimed to rid itself of the stigma of being labeled as “servants of power” since it became an independent body in 1991.They also voiced concerns that the ministry's expanded authority over the police will undermine the independence and neutrality of the police as well as the democratic principle of checks and balances.The police urged the ministry to immediately stop its groundless attempt to control the police.Various civil organizations, including the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy and the Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice, also joined the protest, arguing that the police could end up being subject to political influence.