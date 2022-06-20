Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Space Rocket Nuri Ready for Liftoff at 4 p.m. Tuesday

Written: 2022-06-21 15:46:49Updated: 2022-06-21 16:34:05

Space Rocket Nuri Ready for Liftoff at 4 p.m. Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The second launch of the homegrown space rocket Nuri will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Oh Tae-Seog made the announcement in a briefing held at 2:30 p.m. at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.

The liftoff time was confirmed during a launch management committee meeting chaired by the vice minister that convened at 2 p.m.

The committee reviewed various factors such as technical preparations, the weather and a possible collision with space objects, and determined that 4 p.m. sharp was the optimal time.

Weather conditions at the space center pertaining to launch standards are favorable with a slim possibility of lightning or downpours, according to vice minister Oh.

He said the goal of the second test launch, with an emphasis on the word "test," is to accurately put a satellite into orbit.

Oh said the first contact with the performance verification satellite will take place 42 minutes after liftoff and confirmation that it is operating properly can be ascertained 18 hours later at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The rocket was loaded with fuel and oxidizers earlier in the afternoon at around 3 p.m.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >