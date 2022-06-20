S. Korea Launches Space Rocket Nuri at 4 p.m.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea launched its homegrown space rocket Nuri on Tuesday afternoon.The rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, at 4 p.m.The liftoff time was confirmed during a launch management committee meeting chaired by the vice science minister that convened at 2 p.m. after reviewing various factors such as technical preparations, the weather and a possible collision with space objects.The rocket was loaded with fuel and oxidizers earlier in the afternoon at around 3 p.m.According to First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Oh Tae-Seog, the first contact with the performance verification satellite will take place 42 minutes after liftoff and confirmation that it is operating properly can be ascertained 18 hours later at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.This is the second attempt at a launch after the first was called off last week due to a last-minute technical glitch.