The South Korean government will provide an additional 50 million dollars’ worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.A presidential official said the Cabinet approved an initial 30-million-dollar aid package during a meeting on Tuesday, with 20 million dollars to be added later.The official said the aid, mainly involving medical supplies and food, does not include weapons.South Korea earlier provided 50 million dollars in assistance to the war-torn country, raising its total contribution thus far to 100 million.