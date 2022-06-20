Heinonen: N. Korea Nuke Test Could Take Months

A former International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) official says it will be several months before North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test, despite recent construction activity detected at its Punggye-ri test site.Olli Heinonen, the former deputy director-general for safeguards at the IAEA and a current fellow at the Stimson Center, shared his views with Voice of America on Tuesday.After destroying several tunnel entrances at the Punggye-ri site in 2018 ahead of a series of summits with South Korea and the United States, the North recently restored the third tunnel at the site. Satellite imagery indicates the regime is moving to refurbish roads close to the fourth tunnel, raising speculation that it could launch not a single nuclear test but a series of tests at multiple tunnels.However, Heinonen predicted that even if the North is seeking to restore the fourth tunnel, it will be some time before it is ready to conduct a nuclear test there.Meanwhile, North Korea experts Joseph DeTrani, the former U.S. special envoy for the six-party talks with North Korea, and Victor Cha, the senior vice president for Asia and the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), predicted that Pyongyang will set a date for the test based on the potential political ramifications of the move, such as the response from Seoul, Washington and the international community, along with Beijing’s concerns over the matter.