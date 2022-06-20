Minister, US Fleet Commander Reaffirm Joint Defense Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea's defense minister and the U.S. Pacific Fleet commander have reaffirmed their joint defense posture against North Korea.According to the Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo in Seoul earlier in the day. Paparo is on his third visit to the country since taking office last year.During the meeting, Lee said the security situation on the Korean peninsula is more serious than ever due to the North’s continued nuclear and missile development and the latest series of provocations by the regime.He said the U.S. Pacific Fleet is playing a pivotal role in maintaining a strong Korea-U.S. defense posture so the allies are ready to counter additional provocations from the North.The two also exchanged views on the peninsula, regional security and the development of the alliance, the ministry said.