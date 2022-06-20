Culture 16th-Century Joseon-era Painting Returns Home

A 16th-century painting from the early Joseon era depicting an outdoor gathering of literary scholars has returned to South Korea.



The Cultural Heritage Administration on Wednesday unveiled the painting, called "Dokseodang Gyehoedo," or “Gathering of Officials at Dokseodang Study,” to the media at the National Palace Museum. The piece was purchased at an auction in March by the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation.



“Gyeheodo” was a type of painting that was in fashion during the Joseon dynasty and was created to document various gatherings of officials.



“Dokseodang” was a state agency dedicated to academics during the era.



The latest painting is one of three pieces of the same title and is known to be the oldest of the three.



The picture depicts officials in uniform on a boat ride against a backdrop of mountains and rivers in what is now Seoul's Oksu neighborhood.



Details on the participants, including names and titles, are written on the bottom of the painting.



The painting was previously owned by a former director of Japan's Kyoto National Museum before changing hands until it was eventually put up for auction in the U.S.



It will go on display at the National Palace Museum from July 7 to September 25.