Politics S. Korea to Establish Mission to NATO in Brussels

South Korea will establish a mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) in Brussels, where the NATO headquarters is located.



National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han announced the decision during a press briefing on Wednesday, ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attendance at a NATO summit next week.



Kim relayed the presidential office’s expectations that the new mission will play a role in strengthening Korea’s networks with NATO members and partners and serve as a channel for sharing more extensive information about what’s happening in and around NATO in real time.



The new NATO mission will be led by the South Korean ambassador to Belgium, who doubles as the ambassador to the European Union.



Kim also outlined the three purposes of Yoon’s participation in the NATO summit, including reinforcing the "value alliance" based on a liberal democracy with the 30 NATO members and partner countries.



Yoon will attend the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29 and 30, the first such invitation for a Korean president.