PM Calls for Thorough Epidemiological Surveys to Block Spread of Monkeypox

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has instructed health authorities to carry out quick and thorough epidemiological surveys to contain the spread of monkeypox infections.After the first case of the virus was confirmed in Korea on Wednesday, Han asked health authorities to do all they can to treat the patient. He also asked them to quickly and thoroughly track the movements of the patient and those with whom the patient had contact to stem the further spread of infections.The prime minister also called on relevant agencies and local governments to ensure that their infectious disease-response systems can be activated immediately when suspected cases of monkeypox appear.He also stressed the need for authorities to disclose quarantine-related information in a prompt and transparent manner to allay public jitters over the possible spread of the virus.Following the confirmation of the nation’s first monkeypox case earlier in the day, health authorities raised the infectious disease alert level by one notch to “cautionary.”