Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Heavy Monsoon Rains Forecast Nationwide Thursday, Friday

Written: 2022-06-23 08:22:26Updated: 2022-06-23 10:00:09

Heavy Monsoon Rains Forecast Nationwide Thursday, Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are forecast nationwide on Thursday and Friday as a seasonal rain front is growing stronger while heading north.

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the rainy season is projected to start in western regions on Thursday morning, with most parts of the nation likely to see rainfall in the afternoon.

As much as 150 millimeters or more of heavy rains are forecast for Jeju Island and South Jeolla Province until Friday, while the capital region, the western part of Gangwon Province, South Chungcheong and North Jeolla Provinces are expected to receive up to 120 millimeters.

The weather agency warned that torrential rains of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour are expected to hit the capital region and western part of Gangwon Province from Thursday afternoon, while Chungcheong Province, southern areas and Jeju should see the same between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The monsoon rains are predicted to let up in most parts of the nation on Friday afternoon, but parts of South Jeolla and Jeju Island are expected to see rain through Saturday morning.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >