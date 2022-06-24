'US Mission in S. Korea to Seek Stronger Alliance, Denuclearization of N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States says that its embassy in South Korea will strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance, pursue the denuclearization of North Korea and enhance bilateral economic cooperation.The U.S. State Department presented the goals of its mission in Seoul in a document titled "Integrated Country Strategy" posted on its website on Wednesday.In the document, the department said the U.S. mission in South Korea will maintain and strengthen the bilateral alliance to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, reduce the threat posed by Pyongyang and achieve the denuclearization of North Korea.The department said the U.S. will help ensure equal implementation of the defense burden-sharing Special Measures Agreement to sustain an effective combined defense.It also said the U.S. mission will build trilateral security cooperation among the U.S., South Korea and Japan as a critical component of collective security against North Korea.Regarding economic cooperation, the department assessed that the comprehensive partnership between the two nations contributes to mutual prosperity, inclusive growth and post-pandemic recovery.