Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Discusses Assigning Additional Duties to Frontline Units

Written: 2022-06-23 09:35:27Updated: 2022-06-23 15:28:37

N. Korea Discusses Assigning Additional Duties to Frontline Units

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to be assigning additional operational duties to its frontline military units and revising related plans.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, the North discussed those issues on Tuesday and Wednesday in a rare military meeting presided over by Kim Jong-un.

During the meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party, Kim and top military officers reportedly discussed "the work of additionally confirming the operation duties of the frontline units of the Korean People’s Army and modifying the operation plans."

The report said that issues related to the reorganization of key military formations were also discussed in the meeting.

Although the KCNA did not provide further details of the newly added duties and revisions to the operation plans, the North is presumed to be assigning the tasks of operating its new tactical guided weapon with a nuclear warhead and short-range missiles to the frontline units.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >