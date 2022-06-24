S. Korea Reports 7,497 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported about 75-hundred new COVID-19 cases amid a general downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that seven-thousand-497 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 92 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload rose to around 18 million-300-thousand.The daily tally dropped by about 15-hundred from a day ago and some 500 from a week ago. The figure remains below ten-thousand for the 14th consecutive day, with the pace of the downturn slowing recently.The number of seriously or critically ill patients receiving care at medical facilities is down by six from the previous day to 58, the lowest in 19 months.Of the more than 15-hundred ICU beds set aside for COVID-19, just five-point-five percent are currently in use.Wednesday saw 14 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-488. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.