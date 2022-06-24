Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Capital Region with Arrival of Monsoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Intense downpour is pelting down across the nation with the early arrival of the monsoon season on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, two days after the rainy season began on Jeju Island.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) issued a heavy rain alert for the capital region, the western part of Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province.As much as 150 millimeters or more of heavy rains are forecast for Jeju Island and South Jeolla Province until Friday, while the capital region, the western part of Gangwon Province, South Chungcheong and North Jeolla Provinces are expected to receive up to 120 millimeters.The weather agency warned that torrential rains of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour are expected to hit the capital region and western part of Gangwon Province from Thursday afternoon, while Chungcheong Province, southern areas and Jeju should see the same between Thursday night and Friday morning.The monsoon rains are predicted to let up in most parts of the nation on Friday afternoon, but parts of South Jeolla and Jeju Island are expected to see rain through Saturday morning.