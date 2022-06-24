S. Korea to Provide $1 Mln Aid to Quake-Hit Afghanistan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide Afghanistan with one million dollars in humanitarian aid after a deadly earthquake in the southeastern part of the country.Foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a briefing on Thursday that the government expresses its deepest condolences to the countless victims of the earthquake and their families.Choi said the South Korean government hopes for a prompt recovery of the quake-ridden regions and decided to provide emergency aid to support the victims.The aid will be provided through an international organization such as UNICEF or the World Food Programme.A five-point-nine magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan's Paktika province near the Pakistani border on Wednesday, killing at least one-thousand.The UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, said in a virtual briefing that nearly two-thousand houses appear to have been destroyed due to the strong quake.