Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean won closed at one-thousand-301-point-eight against the U.S. dollar, surpassing the one-thousand-300 won mark for the first time in nearly 13 years.The local currency ended the day at its weakest since July 13, 2009.Korean stocks fell to its lowest this year for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid lingering concerns over high inflation and a global economic slowdown.At closing bell, the benchmark Kospi fell one-point-22 percent to two-thousand-314-point-32, the lowest since November 2, 2020.The tech-heavy Kosdaq shed four-point-36 percent from the previous day to close at 714-point-38, the lowest since June 15, 2020.