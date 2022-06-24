Politics S. Korea, Austria Celebrate 130 Years of Trade Ties

South Korea and Austria celebrated 130 years of trade ties on Thursday.



According to the foreign ministry, President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen exchanged congratulatory letters to commemorate the anniversary.



The ministry said Yoon's letter included hopes for an expansion of the two countries' cooperation to future industries such as information and communication technology, electric vehicles, and hydrogen.



Van der Bellen reportedly shared similar sentiments and hoped to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.



South Korea and Austria started their bilateral trade relations back in 1892 during the Joseon Dynasty and established diplomatic ties in 1963.