S. Korea Allocates Over 2.5 Tril. Won in Free Global Assistance for 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has allocated over two-point-five trillion won for free development assistance for next year, expanding the scale by over 21 percent from this year.The foreign ministry, along with related ministries and institutions, fixed the amount for international development cooperation and official educational development assistance on Thursday.For international development cooperation, the government plans to focus on expanding humanitarian aid in consideration of the worsening vulnerability of developing nations due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.More than two-point-three trillion won will be invested in some one-thousand-600 bilateral cooperative projects, while over 210 billion will be divided between 54 multilateral projects through international organizations including the United Nations Development Programme, the World Health Organization and UNICEF.The official educational development assistance is the first pan-government grant strategy established by South Korea. It will focus on recovering education deficiencies and reducing the digitally-based education gap triggered by COVID-19.