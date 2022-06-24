Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Presidential Office Opens New Website to Better Liaise with Public

Written: 2022-06-23 19:00:28Updated: 2022-06-24 13:16:17

Presidential Office Opens New Website to Better Liaise with Public

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has launched a new website to enhance communication with the general public.
 
The new website called “People’s Suggestions” will replace “People’s Petitions” run by the previous administration.
 
In a press briefing on Thursday, Kang Seung-kyoo, senior presidential secretary for civil society, said the “People’s Suggestions” site was created on the web page of the presidential office.
 
Kang outlined four main principles for the new corner: non-disclosure of complaints, real-name entries, restricting comments that serve the interests of particular groups or organizations and accountable reply to complaints.
 
The website consists of four sections; civil complaint and suggestion, petition, video proposals and directory assistance.
 
The presidential office plans to set up a public-private panel to choose the best suggestions and put them to an online vote. Those that gain a certain amount of votes may be adopted as part of government policy.
 
Kang described the new website as a communication channel reflecting President Yoon Suk Yeol’s commitment to communicating directly with the people.
 
Another site for ethnic Koreans overseas is expected to open in July.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >