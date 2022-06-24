Presidential Office Opens New Website to Better Liaise with Public

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has launched a new website to enhance communication with the general public.The new website called “People’s Suggestions” will replace “People’s Petitions” run by the previous administration.In a press briefing on Thursday, Kang Seung-kyoo, senior presidential secretary for civil society, said the “People’s Suggestions” site was created on the web page of the presidential office.Kang outlined four main principles for the new corner: non-disclosure of complaints, real-name entries, restricting comments that serve the interests of particular groups or organizations and accountable reply to complaints.The website consists of four sections; civil complaint and suggestion, petition, video proposals and directory assistance.The presidential office plans to set up a public-private panel to choose the best suggestions and put them to an online vote. Those that gain a certain amount of votes may be adopted as part of government policy.Kang described the new website as a communication channel reflecting President Yoon Suk Yeol’s commitment to communicating directly with the people.Another site for ethnic Koreans overseas is expected to open in July.