Baek Wins Boston Globe-Horn Award for Picture Book ‘Moon Pops’

Written: 2022-06-23 19:15:37Updated: 2022-06-24 13:09:01

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean author and illustrator Baek Hee-na’s picture book “Moon Pops” has been selected in Honor Books in the category for Picture Book at the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards.
 
Published in 2010, “Moon Pops” is Baek’s second children’s tale. It tells the fascinating story of turning the melting moon into popsicles—moon pops—on a sweltering summer night.
 
According to the book’s publishing company, “Moon Pops” is the first Korean recipient of the award for a book whose copyright is held by a local publisher.
 
The feat comes two years after Baek won the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award in 2020.
 
Created in 1967, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards are among the most prestigious honors for children and teenage literature. Winners are selected in three categories: Picture Book, Fiction and Poetry, and Nonfiction. Each category may name two Honor Books.
