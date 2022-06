Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are expected to continue in southern regions and Jeju Island on Friday, with cloudy weather forecast for most parts of the country.As much as 150 millimeters or more of heavy rains are forecast for Jeju Island, while southern coastal areas are expected to receive up to 80 millimeters.South Jeolla as well as South and North Gyeongsang Provinces are expected to see 20 to 50 millimeters of more rain on Friday.The weather agency said torrential rains of more than 30 millimeters per hour are expected to hit Jeju Island and southern coastal areas.The monsoon rains are predicted to let up in most parts of the southern regions on Friday morning, but southern coastal areas and Jeju Island are expected to see rain through Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, respectively.