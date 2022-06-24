Domestic Seoul Bar Association Seeking Aggravated Punishment Against Crimes Targeting Lawyers

The Seoul Bar Association will seek revisions to the Attorney-at-Law Act that will sternly punish crimes targeting lawyers and their staff.



The association said on Friday that it is working with main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Chung Il-young and the Incheon Bar Association to propose an amendment to that end.



The bill seeks to ban any acts that impede the duties of lawyers and their staff through verbal and physical threats or violence, exerting pressure as well as causing damage to facilities or properties in the course of their duties.



If parliament approves the bill, those who assault lawyers or their staff and, in the process, inflict bodily harm or cause their death can face aggravated sentences and penalties.



The association said it repeatedly urged the need for stronger enforcement against such crimes, and pointed to an arson case earlier this month at an attorney's office in Daegu that left seven people dead, including the alleged perpetrator.



Investigators said that the suspected arsonist, identified only by his family name of Cheon, had held a long-standing grudge against lawyers and the judicial system after he lost a civil real estate suit against a development firm and a trust company.



They found stab wounds on the burned remains of the victims who worked for the opposing defendents, indicating that the 53-year-old man had attacked lawyers and their staff before he threw gasoline and other combustible material that caused the blast and flames.