Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Coast Guard Chief, Senior Officials Resign En Masse

Written: 2022-06-24 13:06:23Updated: 2022-06-24 18:43:20

Coast Guard Chief, Senior Officials Resign En Masse

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the Coast Guard and eight other senior officials resigned on Friday after the agency retracted an earlier assertion that a fisheries ministry official killed by the North Korean military near the western sea border in 2020 had attempted to defect to the North.

At a meeting with officials, Coast Guard Commissioner General Jeong Bong-hun said that following lengthy consideration, he concluded that forming a new leadership would be the only way for the agency to overcome its crises and undertake reforms.

Last week, the Coast Guard and the defense ministry under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration apologized for publicly asserting shortly after his death in September 2020 that the official, named Lee Dae-jun, sought to defect after incurring gambling debt.

The Coast Guard reversed its previous conclusion, stating that it had not found any evidence suggesting that Lee had tried to defect. Jeong, who took office  as chief of the nation's Coast Guard in December last year, was serving as director general for maritime security at the time of the tragedy.

The defense ministry also revealed that it had, at the time, received guidance on handling the case from the National Security Office under the former Moon Jae-in administration.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >