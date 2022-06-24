Science Space Institute Confirms Detachment of Nuri Satellites into Orbit

The Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute said it has detected satellites carried on board the Nuri space rocket, confirming its success in safely detaching dummy satellites that have entered orbit.



Through its Morocco-based optical space surveillance infrastructure, the Optical Wide-field patrol Network(OWL Net) Number Two, the state-run agency observed the third-stage rocket and the dummy satellite between 12:52 and 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday.



Using its Daejeon-based OWL Net Number Zero, it located the satellite that acts as a verification marker between 3:49 and 3:50 a.m. on Thursday indicating that all systems were operating smoothly.



The OWL Net is the country's first unmanned optical telescope system designed to monitor satellites, asteroids and space debris, which the institute operates at five observatories in South Korea, the U.S., Israel, Morocco and Mongolia.