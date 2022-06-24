N. Korea Resumes Anti-US Events ahead of Korean War Outbreak Anniv.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has resumed events that were regarded as anti-U.S. campaigns ahead of the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, after recently promclaiming it will maintain its principle to take challenges head-on, matching strength for strength.The ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, said on Friday that laborers and party employees gathered in Pyongyang the previous day to report on and discuss animosity towards U.S. imperialism.Stating that the U.S. imperialists' hostile nature will never change, the paper said the regime must strive for the strongest deterrence to repel the enemy to the end.The regime had traditionally designated the period from June 25 to July 27, the anniversaries of the beginning and the end of the war and the 1953 Armistice Agreement, as the month of anti-imperialism and anti-U.S. struggle.Such anti-U.S. events were last held in 2017, a year before the historic Panmunjom meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas, as well as the North-U.S. Singapore summit in 2018.