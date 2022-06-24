Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon: Gov't Yet to Decide on Revising 52-Hour Workweek System

Written: 2022-06-24 14:03:24Updated: 2022-06-24 16:10:01

Yoon: Gov't Yet to Decide on Revising 52-Hour Workweek System

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said his administration has yet to officially decide on revisions to the 52-hour work week system.

Yoon’s remark on Friday comes after labor minister Lee Jeong-sik on Thursday pledged to modify the calculation of hours for the 52-hour system, allowing employers and workers to flexibly spread hours over a month.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yoon said the minister's pledge was not part of the government's official announcement, but something the finance minister had ordered the ministry to look into for a more flexible labor market.

In the original announcement by the ministry, it mentioned plans to launch a research body involving outside experts next month, which will draw up a detailed list of relevant policy and enactment tasks following a four-month deliberation.

The current 52-hour work week system, introduced by the former Moon Jae-in government in 2018, has been criticized for failing to meet the needs of both businesses and workers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >