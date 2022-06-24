New COVID-19 Cases at 6,790

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea remain under ten-thousand for a 16th consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that six-thousand-790 infections were confirmed on Friday, including 85 from overseas.For the past week, the daily average tally has been six-thousand-964.Of Friday's cases, people aged 60 and older account for 16-point-seven percent and minors aged 18 and younger 19-point-five percent.The country's cumulative caseload stands at 18-point-three million.The number of critically ill patients has edged down to 50 while 18 more deaths are reported, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-516. The overall fatality rate is zero-point-13 percent.About five-point-seven percent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are in use, while the occupancy rate at treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms is under ten percent.