S. Korea Reports 6,246 New COVID-19 Cases

Written: 2022-06-26 12:29:48Updated: 2022-06-26 18:08:38

S. Korea Reports 6,246 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported about 62-hundred new COVID-19 cases amid a general downturn in infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that six-thousand-246 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 135 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload rose to around 18 million-326-thousand.

The daily tally rose by 180 from a week ago. It marks the first time in seven weeks for Sunday figures to post growth from a week ago.

The 135 cases from overseas mark the largest in 118 days since February 28, when it posted 160.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients receiving care at medical facilities rose by four from the previous day to 54, remaining in the 50s for the fourth consecutive day.

Six deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-522. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.
