Kishida: No Plan to Meet S. Korean President during NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that he has no plan to hold summit talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit this week.Kishida made the remarks to reporters in Tokyo when asked if he would hold a separate bilateral meeting with Yoon on the sidelines of the NATO summit.The Japanese prime minister said that there is no scheduled summit with Yoon at the moment, adding that Japan will think about what step it will take in line with its consistent stance on South Korea.Kishida and Yoon are scheduled to attend the NATO gathering set for Wednesday and Thursday in Madrid, Spain.Instead of a bilateral summit with Yoon, Japan is reportedly coordinating to arrange a trilateral summit with South Korea and the United States, and a four-nation summit of South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.The four countries from the Indo-Pacific region have been invited to the NATO gathering, although they are not NATO members.