KOSDAQ, KOSPI Suffer Biggest Falls among World's Major Markets in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's financial markets suffered the largest falls among the world's major markets in June.According to the Korea Exchange on Sunday, South Korea's secondary KOSDAQ market closed at 750-point-30 on June 24, down 16-point-01 percent from the end of May.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped by eleven-point-89 percent during the cited period.Among the world's 40 major stock markets, the KOSDAQ posted the biggest fall and the KOSPI marked the second largest drop.South Korean stocks were at the bottom, even lower than the stock market of Argentina, which saw its prices spike over 60 percent on-year in May and raised its key rate by three percentage points to 52 percent this month.During the cited period, the Russian stock market posted the largest growth, rising 17-point-12 percent.