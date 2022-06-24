DP to Form Task Force on Death of Fisheries Official

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has decided to form a task force to respond to what it calls "political distortions" by the ruling party concerning the case of a fisheries ministry official that was shot dead by the North Korean military near the western sea border in September 2020.DP's interim leader Woo Sang-ho said on Sunday to reporters at the National Assembly that the task force will launch its operation from Monday.Woo said that the ruling People Power Party's response to the case seems to be "excessively political" with many distortions of the case, and the DP has decided to set up its own task force to deal with this matter.The task force, headed by Rep. Kim Byung-joo, a former army general, will be comprised of other lawmakers including Youn Kun-young and Hwang Hee, who are close to former President Moon Jae-in. Rep. Kim Byung-kee, a former official at the National Intelligence Service, will also join the team.The move comes as the PPP is calling for the disclosure of presidential records on the controversial death.Regarding the planned meeting with the bereaved family of the fisheries official on Monday, Woo said that he will attentively listen to what they have to say about the case.