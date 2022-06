Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are forecast for most parts of the nation on Monday and Tuesday as a seasonal rain front heads north.More than 150 millimeters of heavy rains are forecast for northern Gyeonggi and the northern inland areas of Gangwon Province until Tuesday, while the capital region and other inland areas of Gangwon Province are expected to receive 50 to 100 millimeters.Chungcheong provinces, southern areas and Jeju Island are expected to see ten to 60 millimeters of rain, with more than 100 millimeters forecast for Mount Jiri and mountain areas on Jeju Island.Some areas are likely to see torrential rains of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour along with thunder and lightning.The weather agency also forecast strong winds of 20 meters per second for western coastal areas and eastern areas in Gangwon Province on Monday afternoon.