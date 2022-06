Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will launch a special committee to reform the party's nomination guidelines on Monday.The innovation committee is set to hold its inaugural session at 3 p.m. on Monday at the National Assembly to begin its operation in earnest.The formation of the committee was an initiative of PPP Chair Lee Jun-seok as a means of seeking party reforms after its massive victory in the June 1 local elections.The 15-member committee is headed by chair Choe Jae-hyeong and vice chair Cho Hae-jin.In the inaugural meeting, the committee will discuss operational plans and meeting schedules.The committee will reportedly focus on reforms of the party's nomination system.