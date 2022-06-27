Daily New COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Fall to 3,429

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported about 34-hundred new COVID-19 cases amid a general downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that three-thousand-429 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 114 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload rose to around 18 million-329-thousand.The daily tally almost halved from a day ago, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend. The figure dropped by about 100 from a week ago.The number of imported cases remained above 100 for the second straight day, partly due to an increase in international arrivals.The number of seriously or critically ill patients receiving care at medical facilities rose by 14 from a day ago to 68.Three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-525. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.About five-point-eight percent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are in use, while the occupancy rate at treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms is under eight percent.