Foreign Ministry to Pursue Strengthened Diplomacy with Pacific Islands

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is seeking to strengthen diplomacy with Pacific Island nations which have become a major battleground in the U.S.-China competition due to their strategic value.An official from the foreign ministry in Seoul said on Sunday that South Korea is seeking to hold the fifth Korea-Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in October.Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae mentioned preparations for such an effort when he delivered a speech at a seminar hosted by the Pacific Islands Forum(PIF) in Fiji last week.Yeo’s visit to Fiji, which houses the PIF Secretariat, was the first by a senior foreign ministry official in roughly seven years.During the fourth Korea-Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held last year, South Korea and Pacific Islands agreed to hold the meeting biennially instead of every three years.Though the fifth meeting was set to be held next year, the two sides decided, in an unprecedented move, to meet again this year, in apparent consideration of the need for their foreign ministers to promptly sit down for talks in order to launch summit-level consultations.Meanwhile, Yeo also unveiled Seoul’s plan to appoint a special representative to the Pacific Island nations, adding that the government will send a special envoy to Fiji for that effort in the near future.South Korea has engaged in cooperation with the Pacific Islands in the areas of development cooperation, climate, environment, marine and fisheries. It has been providing one-and-a-half million dollars annually to the region via the South Korea-PIF Cooperation Fund that was established in 2008.