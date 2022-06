Photo : YONHAP News

Four South Korean retail companies have been included in a list that ranked the top 100 retail firms in Asia.According to the “Top 100 Retailers in Asia 2022” list released by global market researcher Euromonitor International on Monday, Shinsegae Company had the highest ranking for a South Korean company on the list, coming in seventh.The list was drafted based on a company’s retail sales value posted last year.The other South Korean companies that made the list were Coupang, Lotte Group and Naver Corporation.Coupang ranked eleventh, up a notch from last year while Lotte came in 12th, down a notch. Naver, which made the top 20 for the first time in 2021, saw its ranking climb five notches to 15th.Overall, China’s Alibaba Group Holding and JD-dot-com ranked number one and two in the list, maintaining their positions from last year.