Politics

N. Korea Claims US Making Reckless Remarks to Overthrow Regime

2022-06-27 11:24:24Updated: 2022-06-27 11:59:42

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has strongly criticized the U.S. State Department, claiming it is continuously making reckless remarks with the intent to overthrow the North’s regime.

In a statement posted on its website on Sunday, the North’s foreign ministry said State Department officials are continuously making threatening remarks about Pyongyang.

The statement was apparently taking issue with comments made by Washington’s top nuclear negotiator, Sung Kim, when he met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts earlier this month.

At that meeting, Kim said the three nations are prepared to make both short and longer-term adjustments to their military posture to respond to any North Korean provocation and to strengthen both defense and deterrence to protect allies in the region amid signs of Pyongyang preparing its seventh nuclear test.

The North’s foreign ministry said such remarks clearly show that the U.S. remains unchanged in its intent to overthrow the North’s regime with force.

The ministry then said it is only fair for Pyongyang to deal with Washington based on what it called its "fighting principle of power for power and head-on contest.”
