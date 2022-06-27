PPP Rep. Reveals Moon Admin. Notified N. Korea of Intent to Deport Sailors

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling party lawmaker revealed that the former Moon Jae-in administration had notified North Korea of its intent to repatriate two sailors who wished to defect to South Korea in 2019, prior to the North's request for their return.Citing relevant state documents on Monday, defector-turned-lawmaker Tae Yong-ho of the People Power Party(PPP) said that the Moon government issued the notice on November 5, 2019, three days after it launched an investigation.Pyongyang responded the following day that it would take them in, and the sailors were deported through Panmunjom on November 7. Their boat was returned the next day through the eastern sea border.Tae, a former North Korean diplomat, emphasized that Seoul had never responded to Pyongyang's previous requests for repatriation of North Korean defectors.In November 2019, the sailors had expressed their intent to defect after allegedly killing 16 fellow crew members on a fishing boat.When submitting the documents to Tae's office last year, the Moon administration's National Security Office(NSO) said it had actively responded to a new situation involving North Korean criminals attempting to flee their country.Stressing that the case was separate from the issue of North Korean defectors at large, the NSO stated that the sailors posed a threat to the lives and safety of the South Korean people and that they lacked sincerity in expressing their wish to defect.