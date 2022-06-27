Foreigners Heavily Concentrate in Seoul's Daerim-2, Sinchon Neighborhoods

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreigners in the capital city of Seoul are most heavily concentrated during night hours in the Daerim-Two neighborhood of the southwestern Yeongdeungpo District, while the Sinchon neighborhood in the northwestern Seodaemun District sees the highest concentration during daytime.The Seoul Metropolitan Government released the results on Monday of an analysis of big data and telecommunications records of foreigners subscribed to KT Corporation who were staying in the country for 90 or more days on April 4.The analyses at 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 4 showed that the number of foreigners in Seoul surpassed 363-thousand-887 foreigners registered with the justice ministry as of late March during both daytime and nighttime.While records show that registered foreigners are primarily concentrated in the city's southwestern districts of Guro, Geumcheon and Yeongdeungpo, the KT records found the active foreigner population to be more evenly dispersed throughout the city.During the day, the largest number at seven-thousand-572 were detected in the Sinchon neighborhood, followed by Daerim-Two at seven-thousand-238. At night, the highest concentration at 12-thousand-221 were found in the Daerim-Two.Over 90 percent of all foreigners residing in the southwestern areas were from Chinese-speaking countries, while English-speakers concentrated in the central Yongsan and southeastern Seocho and Gangnam districts.