Yoon Expected to Defer Decision on Police Chief's Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol appears to have deferred a decision on the resignation offered by Korean National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong.A key presidential official told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that the matter will be handled in accordance with relevant legal procedures once Kim formally submits his resignation.The president’s office issued the statement after the offer came on the same day as Yoon’s departure for Madrid, Spain to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit set to open on Wednesday.The official's remarks indicate that the president will likely make the final decision after verifying that Kim is not under any investigation or a punitive review.While Yoon was reportedly briefed in advance on Kim's intent to step down, those close to the top office criticized Kim's move as an apparent protest over the launch of a unit under the interior ministry to oversee police operations.An unnamed ruling camp representative slammed Kim for talking about police neutrality and autonomy after he stood idly by while allegations continued to emerge surrounding the former Moon Jae-in administration.