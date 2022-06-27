Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Defense Ministry to Consider Releasing Presidential Record on Fisheries Official Death

Written: 2022-06-27 15:22:48Updated: 2022-06-27 15:35:24

Defense Ministry to Consider Releasing Presidential Record on Fisheries Official Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry says it will consider whether to release documents from the former Moon Jae-in administration's presidential office regarding a fisheries official killed by the North Korean military near the western sea border in 2020.

Deputy spokesperson Moon Hong-sik said on Monday that the ministry will decide on the release after collecting opinions from relevant ministries and agencies.

The ruling People Power Party's(PPP) task force investigating the case said earlier that any such presidential document received by a government ministry or agency, specifically referencing the interior ministry, is not considered a presidential record and therefore can be publicly released.

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard and the defense ministry under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration apologized for publicly asserting shortly after his death in September 2020 that the official, Lee Dae-jun, sought to defect after incurring gambling debt.

The Coast Guard reversed its previous conclusion, stating that it had not found any evidence suggesting that Lee had tried to defect.

The defense ministry also revealed that it had, at the time, received guidance on handling the case from the National Security Office under the former Moon administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >