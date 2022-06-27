Pres. Yoon Departs for Spain for First-ever NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, together with First Lady Kim Keon-hee, has departed for Spain on Monday to attend a NATO summit and meet with world leaders to discuss security and economic issues.This is his first overseas trip since taking office and also marks the first appearance by a South Korean president at a NATO summit.South Korea is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization but has been invited as a partner nation along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand.At the NATO summit, Yoon is expected to strengthen the "value alliance" based on a liberal democracy with the 30 NATO member states and partner nations.On the sidelines, Yoon plans to hold a three-way summit on Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but the highly anticipated one-on-one meeting with Kishida will not take place as historical disputes continue to weigh on relations between the two countries.During the five-day trip, Yoon will also attend a series of other events including bilateral summits with leaders of several countries including Finland, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as a gala dinner hosted by Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia and a dinner with South Koreans residing in Spain.