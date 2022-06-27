Fmr. National Security Adviser Vows Cooperation in Case on Fisheries Official's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon has pledged that he will do his best to cooperate in revealing the truth in relation to the recent complaints filed against him by the family of a fisheries ministry official killed by the North Korean military in 2020.Speaking to Yonhap News from the U.S. on Monday, Suh, who was the official at the center of the previous Moon Jae-in administration's response to the incident, said that he has no intention of avoiding the situation.He stressed that there was no problem with the Moon administration's response at the time, adding that he did his best to take principled action and that he wants the exact facts to be clearly revealed.The family earlier filed complaints against three former secretaries to then-President Moon Jae-in, including Suh, for the obstruction of official duties in connection with the previous government's assertion that Lee may have attempted to defect to the North.Moon was in office when the fisheries official was fatally shot by the North's military in September 2020 near the western sea border between the two Koreas, and administration officials purportedly issued guidelines promoting the defection claim.After President Yoon Suk Yeol took office last month, the Coast Guard and the defense ministry revisited the case before overturning their previous conclusion on the alleged defection attempt.