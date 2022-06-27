Prosecutor Linked to Political Meddling Scandal Denies Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor Son Jun-sung has denied allegations that he asked a prosecutor-turned-lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to file complaints against main opposition camp officials last year.During a preparatory proceeding on Monday, Son's lawyer said that Son never made the request, and added that had the alleged offense occurred, it was still immaterial to the outcome of the general elections last year.The attorney argued that any violation of the Public Official Election Act would require Son to use his public position to deliver the request, but the act of making such a request would be unrelated to Son’s job.Son is facing allegations that he secretly asked PPP lawmaker Kim Woong, just before the general elections in April 2020, to file a complaint against three pro-government figures for their alleged involvement in damaging news reports about now-First Lady Kim Keon-hee.