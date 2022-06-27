DP Warns to Unilaterally Convene Extra Parliamentary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has warned to unilaterally convene an extra parliamentary session in July unless the ruling party shows sincerity in protracted negotiations over key issues regarding the second half of the 21st National Assembly.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun issued the warning on Monday and said his party can’t wait indefinitely, accusing President Yoon Suk Yeol and the People Power Party of not helping normalize the parliament and only being indulged in political schemes to push the opposition into a corner.He said his PPP counterpart Kweon Seong-dong’s remarks affirmed the PPP has no will or intent to resolve the current situation, arguing it is not a desirable attitude for the ruling party which is supposed to take a responsible manner in managing state affairs.Kweon proposed during a meeting of a PPP Supreme Council meeting earlier in the day that the DP should first elect the parliamentary leadership and the head of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee.It was the party’s effective response to Park’s demand that the PPP offer its own concessions in return for the DP’s on such matters as the formation of a special parliamentary legislation reform committee and the restructuring of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee.Last Friday, the DP agreed to the PPP taking over the helm of the legislation and judiciary committee in the latter half of the 21st National Assembly but also asked the ruling party to promise to implement past bilateral agreements.The parliamentary proceedings remain in a gridlock for over three weeks with the two parties locking horns over control of key legislative posts, in particular the chair of the judiciary committee, which plays an important role of processing various bills.