Photo : KBS News

The size of per capita national debt in South Korea has surpassed 20 million won.According to the National Assembly Budget Office on Monday, the national debt per person amounted to 20-million-138-thousand-677 won as of 4:30 p.m.Per capita national debt refers to the debt owed by the central government and regional governments divided by the population.As of late April, the amount of national debt stood at around one-quadrillion-40-trillion won while 51-point-six million people were registered to the government as South Koreans.The nation’s national debt continued to rise from 626-point-nine trillion won in 2016 to 723-point-two trillion won in 2019 to 965-point-three trillion won last year.