Yoon Arrives in Spain for NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in Spain to attend a NATO summit set for Wednesday and Thursday.Code One carrying Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee landed at Madrid Airport on Monday night.Yoon will begin his five-day trip to Spain with summit talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday afternoon.Yoon was initially scheduled to hold a summit with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, but the meeting was reportedly canceled due to scheduling conflicts for both sides.Yoon will then meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss cooperation between South Korea and NATO member states in the areas of economy, human rights and technology.Yoon and First Lady Kim are set to attend a banquet hosted by Spain’s King Felipe VI, at which Yoon is expected to meet and exchange greetings with the heads of NATO members including U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.During the five-day trip, Yoon will hold a total of 14 diplomatic meetings, including nine bilateral talks and a trilateral summit with the leaders of the U.S. and Japan.